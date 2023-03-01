Journalist says Arsenal have already extended contract of Marcelo Flores











Journalist Fernando Cevallos has told Fox Sports that Arsenal have already extended the contract of Marcelo Flores by a further two years as they look to develop the Mexico international into a first-team star at the Emirates.

Flores is one of a number of young players Arsenal fans have reason to be very excited about. The 19-year-old has impressed at both under-18 and under-21 level with the Gunners.

He is still awaiting the chance to make his first-team debut at the Emirates. But he has dipped his toe into senior football this season. He joined Real Oviedo on loan for the campaign last summer.

His time in the Spanish second division has not been easy. In fact, Flores has not featured in any of their last nine league games, proving to be an unused substitute in eight of those fixtures.

Of course, Arsenal would have been aware that there was a chance that his loan spell may not go to plan. And it seems that their belief in his potential has not been knocked by his struggles.

Transfermarkt reports that his contract at Arsenal is set to expire in the summer. However, Cevallos has suggested that the Gunners have already reached an agreement to tie him down until 2025.

“What we can tell him is that he has renewed two more years with Arsenal, they have extended his contract and the priority for Marcelo Flores will be to stay in Spain one more year,” Fernando Cevallos reported for Fox, from Oviedo, Spain.

“It does not mean that he is going to stay at Real Oviedo, Oviedo ends the loan in the summer and will sit down to see if there is a project for him here, but if the priority is to stay in Spain, there are already a couple of teams interested in him staying.”

Next loan move could be pivotal

Interestingly, Fox Sports notes that his priority is to remain in Spain next year. But obviously, they will be wary of sending him somewhere he is unlikely to play.

It has been a difficult season for a couple of Arsenal youngsters. Miguel Azeez has had a tough time since making the switch to Wigan. Like Flores, he seemed to be destined for the first-team at one stage.

Not only do they need to develop, but they also need to meet the demands of an Arsenal side that is improving all the time.

A couple of years ago, it appeared inevitable that the likes of Flores and Azeez would find their way into the senior side. Perhaps there is now more of a question mark.

But it seems that Arsenal remain optimistic about Flores if they have handed him a new deal.