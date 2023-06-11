Everton could now sell their ‘scary’ midfielder with Chelsea and Newcastle keen

Everton could well be forced into doing business for Amadou Onana this summer, according to reports this weekend.

Onana was signed by Everton for around £33m in the summer of 2022 and has been a standout player for the Toffees despite poor seasons overall.

But according to the Daily Mail, Everton are under huge pressure to sell Onana this summer, with the club in dire financial trouble.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Everton willing to sell Amadou Onana

With the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle said to be sniffing around the Belgian, Everton could now be forced into a sale.

The Mail reports how Onana is one of Everton’s only saleable assets heading into the summer. And with that in mind, the Toffees could be forced into a sale.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are looking for midfielders and have been credited with holding an interest in Onana.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have admired the Belgian for some time and are thought to have Onana on a long list of potential signings should Mason Mount depart.

Everton would be looking to make a touch of profit if they did indeed have to sell Onana. Indeed, when Arsenal were mentioned with holding an interest, a figure of around £60m was mentioned.

A bright spark in a poor team

It’s a shame really for Onana that Everton have been so poor of late. At £33m, you can’t really say he’s been a flop but that the same time, Everton’s demise has seen them not see the very best of him either.

Should Chelsea or Newcastle get their hands on Onana then you do feel he could go on and be even better.

Certainly, given his age and the talent he has, Onana has the potential to go on and become a top PL midfielder.

Lauded by Alex Iwobi for having a ‘scary’ amount of potential, Onana could well go right to the very top in the right environment.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images