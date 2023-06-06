ESPN pundit suggests Liverpool are about to sign an absolutely 'terrific player'











Liverpool have been told they’ve done a great piece of business by signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Craig Burley was assessing Liverpool’s first incoming of the transfer window.

It appears to be a matter of time until Alexis Mac Allister is confirmed as a Liverpool player.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was clear at the end of the campaign that he wouldn’t be at the club for much longer.

Mac Allister’s cousin confirmed in recent days that a move to Anfield is now very close.

And journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested on social media that a medical is booked for today.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Burley has suggested that Liverpool signing Mac Allister is a great piece of business.

The team’s need for investment in midfield has been clear all season.

Despite the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones’s brilliant form towards the end of the season, signings were required.

What better way to start their recruitment than by bringing in a World Cup winner in the form of his life?

Mac Allister signing great business from Liverpool

Asked if signing Mac Allister was a no-brainer this summer, Burley said: “Oh absolutely, terrific player, good age as well at 24.

“Good experience now, World Cup winner so doesn’t get much better than that, has been in the Premier League a couple of years or more.

“I feel a bit sorry for Brighton because that team has been belting.

“Liverpool have struggled this season in the middle of the park, I still think they need another one on top of that in there.

“Terrific player and what I like about him is you can play him in front of the back four, he can play in different positions, he can take the ball off the full-backs, he’s very comfortable, but he gets forward as well.

“He gives them a little bit of everything, great business.”

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Although Mac Allister was valued at £70m, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that the fee is actually much lower than that.

Liverpool bringing in Mac Allister for potentially under £45m is a fantastic piece of business.

His ability to play various roles in midfield allows the club to target plenty of different players over the course of the summer.

The Argentine will hope he can hit the ground running and help Liverpool continue their impressive momentum from the end of last season.

Show all