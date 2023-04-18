Andy Hinchcliffe loved what Curtis Jones did yesterday for the first time this season











Pundit Andy Hinchcliffe was seriously impressed with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones during their 6-1 win over Leeds United.

Commentating on the game for Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Hinchcliffe was very impressed with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Leeds were coming into the game off the back of a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

They wouldn’t have expected things to get much worse, but they did last night as Liverpool put their hosts to the sword.

Luis Sinisterra’s goal early in the second-half may have set alarm bells off in the away end at Elland Road.

However, Liverpool’s attackers made sure there was nothing to be nervous about, as they looked at their ruthless best.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Hinchcliffe was particularly impressed with Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones during that period of domination.

After breaking into the side three games ago, Klopp has put his faith in the 22-year-old.

He was justified in his decision, as Jones completed 90 minutes for just the second time in the league this season.

Hinchcliffe loved Jones performance for Liverpool

With the game suddenly hanging in the balance at 2-1, Diogo Jota finally broke his long goal scoring duck in the 52nd minute.

His chance was laid on a plate for him by Curtis Jones, who recorded his first assist of the season.

“It’s a beautiful finish but it doesn’t take much for Leeds to be sliced open,” Hinchcliffe said.

“I did initially think that it was the wrong choice of pass, I thought [Mohamed] Salah to the right was the better option.

“It’s a beautifully angled weighted pass [from Jones], and once Meslier makes his mind up then Jota makes his mind up.

“The keeper coming out means all he has to do is nudge it past him.

“Well [Diogo] Jota takes the glory for ending that goal drought of his, but Curtis Jones, the angle and weight of the pass was just sensational.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Before their game against Arsenal last weekend, there were calls to drop Jones from the starting line-up.

Klopp ignored that though, and will be pleased with how he’s played since coming into the team.

Hinchcliffe loved Jones’s assist, and that technical ability will be highly valued by the Liverpool manager.

Jones was aware he could have left on loan in January after barely playing at the start of the season.

He’ll now be hoping he can kick on at Anfield for the rest of the season.

