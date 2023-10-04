ESPN pundit really excited by ‘unique’ player Arsenal reportedly want to sign

Pundit Janusz Michallik has admitted he’s very excited by Wolverhampton Wanderers winger and Arsenal target Pedro Neto.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Michallik was full of praise for the 23-year-old winger.

Signed from Braga after a loan spell at Lazio, Pedro Neto has been one of the most exciting players in the Wolves squad for some time.

His 11 goal contributions in the 2020/21 season showcased his impressive potential.

He then picked up a serious knee injury at the end of that campaign that ruled him out for nearly a year.

An ankle injury last season once again scuppered his return for Wolves but this season he finally looks back to his best.

He tormented Joe Gomez against Liverpool and already has a goal and four assists this season in a side that traditionally struggles to score goals.

Photo by Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Neto is now a target for Arsenal are several other top sides and could be on the move sooner rather than later.

Janusz Michallik has talked about how exciting the Portuguese forward is and the huge future he has ahead of him.

Given events at Lens last night, there may be even more focus on the 23-year-old at the Emirates going forward.

Michallik raves about Arsenal target Neto

Speaking about Arsenal’s interest in Neto, Michallik said: “I mean we saw Manchester United and Liverpool on it as well.

“This is an incredible player, of course, his explosiveness is unique in a way.

“For a wide player, he’s quicker with the ball than he is without it. Obviously, his dribbling ability, when he gets the ball, he’s 40, 50, 60 yards away from goal, he’s only got one thing in mind, just go at it.

“We saw that before his injury which took him out for the entire season pretty much.

“Just about any team, anywhere not just in the Premier League would see him when healthy as one of those players that changes games.”

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

After losing Bukayo Saka to an injury for a second successive game, Arsenal have to seriously consider whether to target Neto in January.

Arteta doesn’t appear to be keen to use the likes of Reiss Nelson or Emile Smith Rowe in that position to potentially rest him.

Neto would potentially be an upgrade on both players and provide additional competition for Saka.

However, when the England international is fit, Neto may not be so keen on sitting on the bench as his backup going forward.