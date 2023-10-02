Arsenal sent scouts to watch rapid £50m forward this weekend

Arsenal are already planning for future windows it seems and they have turned their attention to a player they’ve admired for a while.

The Gunners have splashed the cash under Mikel Arteta to build a squad now capable of challenging for the Premier League and more.

However, Arsenal are eyeing up yet more star power and according to reports, have been watching Pedro Neto of Wolves again.

Arsenal send scouts to watch Pedro Neto

According to 90Min, Arsenal had scouts in attendance this weekend to witness Neto play very well against Manchester City.

It’s claimed that this isn’t the first time the Gunners have watched Neto this season as they eye a move for another winger in the future.

Of course, Wolves would want a big fee and previous reports of around £50m being the figure required would make sense.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

One to keep an eye on

There is absolutely no doubt that the ‘sensational‘ Pedro Neto has the potential and ability to go on and become one of the very best in the game.

If he can keep developing and stay injury free this time around, he could be in for a huge season and be integral to Wolves staying up or not.

For Arsenal, it’s all about keeping on improving under Arteta. He hasn’t been scared to make big signings and move people out of the way in doing so and it’s clear he likes Neto.

Neto, who is actually quicker than Bukayo Saka, wouldn’t replace the Englishman by any means. But having that extra option with the pace and quality that Neto does have would be massive.

Certainly, this is one to keep tabs on for Arsenal fans.