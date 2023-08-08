England vs Colombia Women’s World Cup 2023: How to Watch, TV Channel UK, Team News and More

England’s Lionesses take on Colombia in the quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup 2023. Here is absolutely everything you need to know about the fixture.

England will consider themselves lucky to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament. They went down to ten men after a naughty Lauren James stamp.

Thankfully for Sarina Wiegman’s ladies, they held on all the way to a penalty shootout, then held their nerve from 12 yards to advance to the final eight of the competition.

Now only Columbia stands between them and a World Cup semi-final. Find out everything you need to know about the fixture below.

When do England play Columbia?

England plays Columbia on Saturday the 12th of August with kick-off taking place at 11:30 am BST.

The match will be played at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

What TV Channel is England vs Columbia on in the UK?

England vs Colombia will be shown live on ITV1 and ITV1 HD in the UK.

Coverage will begin at 10.45 am BST, so make sure you’re up bright and early to get the best spot on the sofa to watch the Lionesses in action!

How to live stream England vs Columbia in the UK

The match will be available to stream live on ITV’s free streaming service – ITV X.

An account will need to be created, so make sure you get this all set up before the action kicks off.

England vs Columbia Team News

The obvious big bit of team news is that Lauren James won’t be available for this fixture after her red card.

The only other potential absentee could be Keira Walsh, who came off late against Nigeria – although it remains unclear whether this was tactical or due to injury.

Wiegman will no doubt remain relatively unchanged, with her already knowing her strongest side from previous games.

England vs Columbia Prediction

Columbia have already proven they’re a very good side. They defeated Germany in the group stages – one of the highest-ranked teams in the world.

Nevertheless, England have an abundance of quality and we think they’ll beat the South Americans.