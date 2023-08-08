Women’s World Cup prize money revealed, how much will England win?

FIFA has revealed a huge increase in the prize money on offer to the teams featuring at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. So, how much are the England players now set to win?

This year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand is a historic edition of the quadrennial competition. FIFA had never directly paid players an individual fee across the previous eight editions of the Women’s World Cup. Yet the bonuses can exceed players’ club-level wages.

FIFA has more than moved the prize money on offer onto a new level for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The prize pool now on offer with the increase to 32 sides is nearly four times the size of the pool on offer in 2019 as the USA became four-time Women’s World Cup winners.

What is the prize money at the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will see the winning country take home the biggest cash prize in the history of the female game so far. But it still falls some way shy of the prize money that Argentina’s players scooped after winning the 2022 Men’s World Cup back in December.

FIFA made a $440m (£346m) prize pool available at Qatar 2022 with Argentina taking $42m (£33m) as the winners. While FIFA has now made a $110m (£86.5m) prize pool available for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The winners of the 2023 edition will earn $4.29m (£3.37m).

Each participating member association at the 2023 Women’s World Cup will receive $1.56m (£1.22m) for featuring in the group stage. Any ties in the subsequent rounds will also yield a further cash prize. While FIFA will also now pay all players an individual fee for the first time.

Players competing in the group stage will earn $30k (£23.6k) each, plus further amounts for any appearances in the knockout stages. Altogether, the prize pool totals at $110m (£86.5m) for the 2023 Women’s World Cup – up from only $30m (£23.5m) for the last edition in 2019.

How much will England win at the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

Manager Sarina Wiegman has now led England into the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup. So, how much are the Lionesses set to win as a side and per player this summer?

Well, the England women’s team will earn $2,180,000 (£1,715,747) for reaching the quarter-finals in Australia and New Zealand. Wiegman’s players will also get $90,000 (£70,833) each directly from FIFA for their efforts at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in search of a debut title.