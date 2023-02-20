Emerson Royal has become so popular with all of Tottenham's players, he's always pushing them











Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has become one of the most popular members of the squad.

A report from Football London has outlined the influence the 24-year-old has had at Spurs this season.

Emerson Royal is the talk of the town among Tottenham fans right now.

His career in north London looked all-but-over just under a month ago, with speculation surrounding his future at the club.

He made it clear at the time he didn’t want to move, despite being in the process of being replaced.

Spanish defender Pedro Porro arrived on deadline day after Spurs chased him all month.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, a tricky debut against Leicester City gave Emerson the chance to win his place back in the side.

He had a decent game against AC Milan, before starring against West Ham yesterday.

Emerson Royal opened the scoring against the Hammers, and you could see based on the celebrations how popular he is among his Tottenham teammates.

It was his second goal of the campaign, and helped move Spurs into the top four.

Tottenham fans will be hoping it’s not another false dawn like their victory over Manchester City two weeks ago.

Emerson one of Tottenham’s most popular players

Football London’s report states that, ‘the Brazilian is one of the hardest workers in the squad and one of its most popular.

‘Even when he wasn’t playing, Emerson always wore a smile and was pushing others on and that’s why you saw the scenes of delight for him among his team-mates when he scored in the second half on Sunday.’

The £42,000-a-week defender has a job on his hands keeping Porro out the team in the long-term.

Tottenham have made a big investment in the Spaniard, but will love the effect his arrival has had on Emerson’s performances.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It makes sense Tottenham keeping hold of Emerson over the likes of Matt Doherty and Djed Spence if he’s that popular.

Spence needs more first-team minutes, and his loan move to Stade Rennais has provided that.

Matt Doherty leaving on a permanent basis was far from ideal, and equally a shock to some of his teammates.

However, Emerson is quickly justifying Tottenham’s decision to back him last month.

