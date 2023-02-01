Harry Kane left shocked by Matt Doherty exit from Tottenham on deadline day











Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane was left shocked by Tottenham Hotspur cancelling Matt Doherty’s contract.

A report from Football London journalist Alasdair Gold has detailed all the events that took place at Hotspur Way yesterday.

It ended up being a very busy day of incomings and outgoings for Spurs.

Tottenham finally confirmed the signing of Pedro Porro just minutes before the transfer window shut.

With the deal seemingly off just 48 hours beforehand, Spurs had to work hard to finalise the 23-year-old’s arrival.

Porro has already been raving about the atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which will endear him to his new fans already.

Spurs then worked quickly to shift a number of players out of the club in the final hours of the window.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Harvey White, Bryan Gil and Djed Spence all left the club on loan deals.

The same was planned for Matt Doherty, who was set to become the latest Spurs full-back to head to Atletico Madrid.

However, Kane was left shocked by Doherty’s contract being cancelled at the last minute by the club.

Kane shocked by Doherty’s Tottenham exit

The Football London report states that, ‘Early on in January, few people believed the Irishman would be leaving the club in the January window, not least the player nor his close friends Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

‘It meant that the Tottenham squad lost a popular, senior player who was doing a job for Conte in the role asked of him.

‘Football London understands that Doherty’s Spurs team-mates were shocked when they suddenly found out the news on Tuesday that he was leaving permanently.’

Doherty was forced to leave the club due to an oversight on a newly-introduced FIFA rule.

Clubs can only have eight players on loan at foreign clubs, a limit Tottenham reached when Spence’s deal was agreed.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

They therefore had to terminate Doherty’s contract 18 months early, much to shock of Kane and his teammates.

It’s hard to argue Doherty didn’t still have a role to play at Spurs, as he suited Conte’s system better than Emerson Royal.

However, they received no meaningful offers for the Brazilian, and so he stayed at the club.

Doherty will take inspiration from Kieran Trippier, and how a spell at Atleti turned his career around.

Plenty of Tottenham fans and players will be upset to never see the Irishman play for them again.

