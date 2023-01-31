Emerson Royal has told Tottenham he doesn't want to leave the club











The Evening Standard reports that Emerson Royal has told Tottenham Hotspur that he doesn’t want to leave the club ahead of today’s deadline.

Spurs are closing on signing Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the player is set to put pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2028.

With the Spaniard set to become Tottenham’s latest signing, two of their options at right wing-back are now looking likely to leave on loan deals.

Both Matt Doherty and Djed Spence look set to exit the club today, with the Irishman in talks with Atletico Madrid and the youngster undergoing his medical at Stade Rennais.

And it seems that Emerson has remained in north London as he was unwilling to leave the club this month.

Emerson told Tottenham he doesn’t want to leave

Emerson made it clear to Tottenham that he did not want to leave the Premier League or London this month, according to The Evening Standard.

The Brazilian seemed like the obvious choice in terms of the wing-back that would depart in the event that Spurs wrap up a deal for Porro.

The £25 million man has struggled to adapt to playing in Conte’s system and Doherty has arguably shown more of an attacking threat for Spurs.

But it seems that Emerson is clearly enjoying life in north London, even if Tottenham fans aren’t particularly enjoying his performances.

TBR View: Conte now has two very different options at wing-back

While Spurs fans have become frustrated with Emerson’s lack of attacking output, he has been quite reliable defensively.

Of course, Porro will represent a massive upgrade in the attacking department as he’s registered 11 assists and three goals for Sporting this season.

But Conte will now have two very different options at right wing-back, which will be ideal for the Italian when it comes to managing games.

