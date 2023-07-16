Elliot Anderson has admitted he really enjoys playing alongside Newcastle United teammate Allan Saint-Maximin.

Anderson was speaking to the club’s media after their 3-2 win over Gateshead yesterday.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe handed Elliot Anderson and Allan Saint-Maximin starts in their opening friendly of the summer.

Gateshead were two goals in front in the first half as Newcastle made a couple of mistakes at the back and failed to convert their chances.

Matt Ritchie, Sean Longstaff and Saint-Maximin should all have found the back of the net.

In the second half, the Frenchman pounced on a loose ball to play Anderson in as he started the Newcastle comeback.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Howe moved the young Scot into a centre-forward position and linked up well with his teammates.

Anderson returned the favour for Saint-Maximin to score Newcastle’s equaliser before youngster Jay Turner-Cooke scored the winner.

Howe would have been pleased with his side’s comeback, even if there was some obvious rustiness among the squad.

Anderson praises Newcastle teammate Saint-Maximin

Asked about what it’s like to play with the French attacker, Anderson said: “Yeah really good, it’s good to play with Allan [Saint-Maximin].

“Obviously, he’s got huge talent and you never really know what he’s going to do but it’s great to play with him and obviously assist him.”

The £93,000-a-week winger might not be Anderson’s teammate for much longer.

There’s plenty of talk that Saint-Maximin might be leaving St. James’ Park this summer.

He’s been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Premier League rivals Everton are also keen.

Newcastle want to sign Harvey Barnes and his arrival could push Saint-Maximin further down the pecking order.

The tricky winger is incredibly difficult to stop on his day but fell out of favour with Howe last season.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

After starting the campaign so brightly, injuries once again hampered his progress and he was mainly used as an impact substitute.

Saint-Maximin is very talented but lacks the end product that Howe demands from his wide forwards.

Anderson and Saint-Maximin linked up well for Newcastle yesterday, but translating that into a performance against a Premier League side is a different matter.

The Frenchman will want his future decided as quickly as possible so he can prepare properly for the upcoming campaign.