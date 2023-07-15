Newcastle ‘progressing’ in talks for ‘lethal’ £40m attacking talent – journalist

Newcastle United have already got one great signing over the line this summer in Sandro Tonali.

Now, the Magpies are reportedly hoping to secure another marquee signing in Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with the Leicester ace over the past few weeks.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

For instance, Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that Newcastle were looking to advance discussions.

“Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings.”

Now, Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the state of play involving the Magpies and the attacking ace.

The CBS journalist, writing on GiveMeSport, “things are progressing”, between Newcastle, Leicester and Barnes.

However, we don’t seem to be at the ‘closing in’ stage just yet, with the chess game very much still on.

And while Spurs have apparently dropped out of the race, West Ham and Aston Villa are reportedly lurking.

“Things are progressing,” he wrote. “The Newcastle position has been to make sure that they get value on this.

“Leicester want about £40million and they can push for that number because, over the last month or so, they’ve had interest from quite a lot of clubs.

“Although Tottenham’s interest has ended because Manor Solomon has come in, West Ham and Aston Villa have also looked at making a move.

“Leicester feel like they can get quite a good price for Barnes.”

Our view

We’ve all seen what Barnes can do in the Premier League, and he has earned praise from the biggest stars.

For instance, Peter Schmeichel sung Barnes’ praises on the Premier League YouTube channel in 2021.

“He’s very very skilful and he’s lethal coming in from the left cutting in onto his right foot,” he said.

Barnes would be a great shout for a Newcastle side eager to strike while the iron’s hot.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

In just 18 months, they’ve gone from relegation near-certainties to the Champions League.

They mustn’t – and by the looks of it, are determined not to – rest on their laurels.

While Barnes to Newcastle not close just yet, things seem to be heading in the right direction.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. Hopefully the Magpies can pull it out of the hat.