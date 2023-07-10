‘Unplayable’ £3.8m-a-year Newcastle player wanted in Saudi Arabia is open to leaving this summer

The latest reports suggest that Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is happy to leave the club during the transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from FootballTransfers, the French winger is open to leave. Newcastle are also open to hearing offers for him.

The report goes on to say that clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in Saint-Maximin. Despite this, the player apparently does not fancy a move to the Saudi Pro League at this current time.

FootballTransfers suggests that the preferable move for the exciting winger would be the Serie A. They also claim that he is on £3.8million-a-year at the Magpies.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Saint-Maximin is open to leaving Newcastle

No doubt it will be sad for all involved if the attacking player was to leave this summer, but it may be the right time for him to do so.

The 26 year-old has been at the club since 2019 and he is most definitely a fan favourite. Despite this, he has lacked consistency and has dropped down the pecking order.

He has only managed 13 goals in 124 appearances for the club and his returns are just not good enough to be playing for a Champions League club like Newcastle are now.

They need to strengthen, so it may be best for fringe players like Saint-Maximin to be sold so that they can generate some more finances for other players.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Saint-Maximin, who is “unplayable” when at his best, could still provide an impact from the bench for the Magpies, but if he is open to leaving then he perhaps wants more consistent football.

It is a very exciting summer for Newcastle but some of the players who have helped keep the club in the division may have to leave to help the club progress.