Everton have now asked about ‘unplayable’ 26-year-old Newcastle player

Everton have made an enquiry for Allan Saint-Maximin as the Newcastle United winger faces an uncertain future at St James’ Park.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the Frenchman is also attracting attention from clubs in Saudi Arabia after a frustrating campaign.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Previously, Allan Saint-Maximin has been a shining light for Newcastle. However, as the Magpies have improved under Eddie Howe, the 26-year-old’s role has diminished.

Everton ask about Saint-Maximin

90min reports that there are now a host of clubs considering a move for the wide-man. There is interest from the Saudi Pro League; while AC Milan and Marseille are also admirers.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

But the report adds that Everton and Crystal Palace have also reached out to enquire about Saint-Maximin’s situation.

It would be a surprise to see Saint-Maximin end up on Merseyside in this window. Unfortunately, past mistakes have severely limited what the Toffees have been able to do in the transfer market.

And it would be no surprise if Sean Dyche was forced to be incredibly smart in the market once again in this window. Everton have released a raft of players. And they are yet to welcome a new signing.

Much may depend on what sort of terms Newcastle may want for Saint-Maximin. Surely, the Magpies would be content to keep him if they do not receive a substantial offer.

And previous reports from the Sunday Mirror have suggested that Newcastle could demand up to £50 million for Saint-Maximin. So it would be a shock if Everton decided to go anywhere near that number.

But it would be an exciting signing if they could bring the ‘unplayable‘ Saint-Maximin to Goodison Park.