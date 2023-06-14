Edu let ‘stunning’ midfielder leave Arsenal for free, now he could replace Rice at West Ham

Yunus Musah left Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019 – now he could replace Declan Rice at West Ham United this summer.

The summer transfer window is officially open and Arsenal are expected to make some big moves. Rice, as we all know by this point, is the Gunners’ top target, and a deal to sign him is reportedly close.

Losing Rice is a huge blow for West Ham, but they are already on the market for replacements. Valencia and USMNT star Yunus Musah is a key target, reports CBS.

Photo by Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

West Ham want to sign Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah is a spectacular talent.

The ‘stunning‘ American, still just 20 years old, is one of the most talented young players in La Liga. He had an outstanding World Cup for the United States as well, and it’s no surprise he’s a wanted man now.

Musah has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League for quite some time now, and if reports are to be believed, he could finally get it this summer.

CBS claim that West Ham are interested in signing the American to replace Rice, and Estadio Deportivo reveal the 20-year-old Valencia midfielder is keen to move to the London Stadium.

Arsenal could end up kicking themselves if that move goes through.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsenal let him go for free

Yunus Musah was a part of the Arsenal academy.

The American joined the Gunners all the way back in 2012 and spent seven years at the club. In 2019, a little under a month after Edu was appointed as the club’s technical director, he decided to leave.

Musah joined Valencia from Arsenal on a free transfer, and his latest contract there includes an eye-watering £86 million release clause.

If West Ham do sign him, it will likely be for much less, but he will be a sensational signing for them.