Eddie Howe has personally asked PIF to sign £47m player for Newcastle in January

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has asked his club’s owners PIF to sign Ruben Neves in the January transfer window.

The Magpies are in a difficult spot after losing Sandro Tonali for the remainder of this season. They need a new man in the middle of the park, and Wolves old-boy Neves has been heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Ruben Neves was incredible in the Premier League during his time at Wolves, and it’s no surprise now that Newcastle United are interested in signing him.

The Portuguese midfielder joined Saudi side Al-Hilal in the summer for £47 million (Sky Sports). It has barely been four months since his move, and there’s now a chance he could return to England in the January transfer window.

Al-Hilal are owned by PIF, who are also the owners of Newcastle United. TuttoMercatoWeb claim that could help the Toon get Neves in January.

The report also says that Eddie Howe has personally asked for the Portuguese midfielder, who would be a great addition to the squad to replace Tonali until the end of the season.

If a move does happen, it has been claimed that Newcastle will only be able to sign him on loan in the winter window because of FFP restrictions.

Finally, the report has claimed that contacts have already begun between the two sides, and after Tonali’s ban was confirmed, discussions have accelerated for Neves to join Newcastle.

Neves would be a great signing for Newcastle

Ruben Neves is a sensational player.

The Portuguese midfielder is excellent on the ball. He has a fantastic range of passing, is brilliant in set-pieces and as we have seen on numerous occasions, he has an eye for goal from distance as well.

With Tonali unavailable until next season, Newcastle could do with a top-quality midfielder, and we really think Neves would be a great signing for Howe’s side.

The fact that PIF calls the shots at both clubs should make this a fairly straightforward transfer to complete.