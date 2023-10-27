Eddie Howe shares how Newcastle star Sandro Tonali is feeling

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has revealed how Magpies midfielder Sandro Tonali is feeling at present.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Howe also said there’s a “high chance” Tonali will be available for Newcastle against Wolves on Saturday.

The Magpies midfielder is set to be banned for 10 months over breaches of rules on betting on matches in Italy.

According to Sky Sports, the 10-month ban still needs to be rubber-stamped by the Italian authorities. Until formal ratification is confirmed, Tonali is available for selection.

Once the ban is ratified, the 23-year-old will miss the remainder of Newcastle’s season and Italy’s Euro 2024 finals campaign, should they qualify.

Tonali will not be able to play competitive football until August 2024, but can continue training train with Newcastle and play in friendlies.

‘We will have to see what happens’

Howe, speaking to the Newcastle media team on Friday morning, provided an update on Tonali.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

MORE NEWCASTLE UNITED STORIES

“We haven’t had any official confirmation yet,” said the Magpies boss.

“We haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment. There is a high chance that he could be available for us at Wolves.

“His mood is the same, he is good around the group and the training ground.

“We will have to see what happens. We are preparing as if he is fit and ready to play. He will be travelling with us.”

When announcing news of the ban, FIGC (Italian football federation) president Gabriel Gravina said, as per TNT Sports: “An agreement has been reached between the Federal Prosecutor and Sandro Tonali, which I have already approved.

“A plea bargain is expected for 18 months [of suspension], eight of which will be made up of recovery activities and therapy, and at least 16 face-to-face meetings.”