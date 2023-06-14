Jorge Mendes is trying to tempt Arsenal back into the race to sign Ruben Neves with a move to Barcelona now in serious doubt.

That is according to a report from The Sun, which notes that the Wolves star is growing frustrated with the lack of clarity over his future.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

It had appeared that Ruben Neves was destined for Camp Nou. Reports from Sport recently suggested that the Portuguese had agreed a four-year deal with Barca.

Mendes trying to get Arsenal to make move for Ruben Neves

However, The Sun is now suggesting that the switch may be unlikely. Barcelona do not want to pay £25 million for the 26-year-old. And with Ansu Fati not keen on joining Wolves in a swap, Jorge Mendes is being forced to try and take his client elsewhere.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

In fact, The Sun reports that Mendes is working to ramp up interest from Arsenal and Newcastle in the Wolves captain.

It is noted that Arsenal have other priorities in midfield in this window. Meanwhile, Newcastle are not looking to spend some of their budget on Neves.

It is a surprise to see Neves in this situation. He has been such a ‘sensational‘ performer for Wolves. And with one year left on his contract at Molineux, he could potentially be available for a bargain price.

Of course, the summer is a long one. So as targets come and go on certain clubs’ radars, someone like Neves may start to become a more appealing option.

But it says a lot about the improvement the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle have made that they are not jumping at the chance to sign Neves – even when Mendes is doing the best he can to find him a new club.