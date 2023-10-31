Newcastle are now big admirers of ‘sensational’ £47m midfielder, Eddie Howe considering January move

Ruben Neves is highly thought of at Newcastle United as the Magpies consider potential loan targets for the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, which suggests that PIF could look to the Saudi Pro League as they look to replace Sandro Tonali for the second-half of the season.

Ruben Neves surprised many when he became one of the first big names to move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. Sky Sports reports that the Portuguese cost Al-Hilal £47 million.

But his time away from the Premier League could actually be brief. TEAMtalk lists a number of players who could be of interest to Newcastle following Sandro Tonali‘s ban.

And the report suggests that Neves is highly thought of at Newcastle. So it would appear that the 26-year-old could be on pole position to be a top target for the Magpies in January.

Midfielder would be a brilliant addition for the Magpies

Neves would certainly be a brilliant signing for Newcastle – particularly if Eddie Howe’s side are able to bring him in on loan for the rest of the season.

He made 253 appearances for Wolves, many of which came in the Premier League. And he also captained the club on a number of occasions. He played a massive role in elevating Wolves back into a top-flight mainstay.

Reports from The Sun claimed that his agent Jorge Mendes was trying to get Arsenal to make a move for Neves in the summer. Meanwhile, Sport suggested that Neves had agreed personal terms for a four-year deal with Barcelona before heading elsewhere.

So while there are doubts over the standard of the Saudi top-flight, Neves would definitely have the quality to contribute to Newcastle’s campaign.

He is a ‘sensational‘ player and a leader. So it is hardly surprising that the Newcastle hierarchy have a positive view on the Portuguese.