‘Easily’: Pundit says ‘outstanding’ Celtic player could play in the English Premier League

It’s certainly been a brilliant couple of weeks for Celtic captain, Callum McGregor.

Securing a huge victory at Ibrox against Rangers, taking Scotland on the cusp of qualifying for Euro 2024 as well as signing a new and improved contract at Celtic, life cannot get any better for the 30-year-old midfielder.

Or can it? According to Dunfermline manager, James McPake, McGregor has all the talent it takes to be able to make it in the English Premier League.

McPake said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He says all the right things but he does it with Celtic week in, week out and then on international breaks with Scotland.

“He just delivers. You can imagine that’s the way he’ll be every day in training as well. Fantastic player. Outstanding really.

“And he’s one that could go down and easily compete in the in the Premier League at which level, we don’t know, but he’s a top, top player.”

Callum McGregor could mix it with the best clubs in Europe

The Celtic captain is a class act, that’s for sure. Even the most hardened of Rangers fans will admit that the Celtic captain is one of the best players the club has ever produced.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

At just 30-years-old, McGregor still has enough time to decide whether or not he wants to test himself at that level but there is no doubt in my mind that he could easily equip himself among England’s big boys.

Thankfully for Celtic, McGregor wants to stay at the club. He is tied to the club until 2026 and it doesn’t seem like he wants to go anywhere.

And that is good news for the Celtic fans because if the club is going to continue to be successful then McGregor will be absolutely vital to that.

In other news, 18-year-old Celtic youngster now being scouted by Champions League club, they watched him last night