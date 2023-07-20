Virgil van Dijk has reacted to Dominik Szoboszlai’s debut for Liverpool after they defeated Karlsruher in Germany last night.

Szoboszlai posted on Instagram after pulling on the famous Red shirt for the first time.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp named a relatively strong side for the first half of their match against Karlsruher.

Dominik Szoboszlai started alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and youngster Bobby Clark.

The Hungarian international featured on the left, linking play between Andy Robertson, Luis Diaz and Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp admitted after the game he already thinks that might be the best position for the 22-year-old.

However, he’s still got plenty of time in pre-season to try him in different roles.

Virgil van Dijk has now reacted to Szboszlai’s Liverpool debut as he came into the side in place of Jordan Henderson.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The England international was left out of the side amid speculation over his future.

Szoboszlai will have big shoes to fill if he’s tasked with being the club captain’s replacement.

Van Dijk reacts to Szoboszlai debut

The 22-year-old posted on social media the morning after the match and said: “Wearing this jersey is something special.”

Diogo Jota applauded Szoboszlai, while Stefan Bajcetic thought he was on fire.

Virgil van Dijk simply posted a hands-raised emoji, signifying that he enjoyed the Hungarian’s introduction to the team.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Szoboszlai’s versatility is likely to be a very useful asset to Jurgen Klopp this season.

The German wouldn’t have expected to lose as many midfielders as he has this summer.

There’s interest in further incomings, such as Romeo Lavia and Kalvin Phillips.

However, having Szoboszlai available to immediately step into that role is a blessing.

Szoboszlai’s debut showed he’s comfortable playing in the left half-space, an area Van Dijk typically tries to play passes into.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The experienced Dutch international will quickly pick up on his new teammate’s strengths and weaknesses on the pitch and adapt his game accordingly.

It’s difficult to read too much into a pre-season friendly, but the signs were positive for Liverpool’s new signings last night.