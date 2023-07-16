Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool want to sign ‘extremely talented’ midfielder even if Henderson stays

Liverpool will be hunting for a new midfielder in the coming weeks as Fabinho looks set to leave the club to sign up for the Saudi league.

The Brazilian midfielder is set to complete a £40m move to the Middle East in what will be a welcome cash boost for Liverpool.

The issue for the Reds will come if Jordan Henderson leaves as well. The skipper is said to have a huge offer on the table from Saudi and as yet, hasn’t reached a final decision on his future.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Of course, that speculation has seen Liverpool linked with new midfielders. But speaking on his YouTube channel today, Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool will sign a midfielder regardless of Henderson and Fabinho, with Romeo Lavia the name at the top of the list.

“For Liverpool, in any case it doesn’t depend on Fabinho or Henderson. They will sign at least one more midfielder,” Romano said.

“Romeo Lavia is top of that list. So they want Lavia but I’m told Chelsea are still there. So, let’s see what happens with Romeo Lavia. Also, with Thomas Partey at Arsenal, they could also enter the race. But now Liverpool have Lavia in an important position.”

Lavia is a wanted man and Southampton want around £50m for the youngster.

Liverpool having to work hard this window

We all knew Liverpool were going to be busy this summer but this is getting quite out of hand now.

The Reds probably thought they’d done enough in signing Szboszlai and Mac Allister but it looks like more new faces are going to be needed.

Romeo Lavia is a top midfielder though. Lauded as being ‘extremely gifted’ midfielder, Lavia is expected to have a superb Premier League career.

Liverpool are right to be involved in this race and if their other business is anything to go by, they’ll get this one done if they feel they need to.