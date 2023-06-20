Dion Dublin blown away by ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal man after performance yesterday

Dion Dublin has been blown away by well how Arsenal star Bukayo Saka played for England last night.

Covering England’s huge win over North Macedonia on BBC 5 Live, Dublin was delighted for the 21-year-old.

Bukayo Saka couldn’t have asked for a better end to his campaign.

After starring for Arsenal throughout the season, he capped it off with a first senior hat trick last night.

He powered his first goal past the North Macedonia goalkeeper’s near post in the first half.

Saka then scored the pick of England’s seven goals just after the break, giving the keeper no chance with a pinpoint, powerful volley.

Harry Kane then linked up well with Saka to complete his hat-trick just minutes later.

Dublin was quick to praise Saka during the match and loved what he saw from the Arsenal forward.

It’s easy to forget that Saka is still just 21 years old and has years ahead of him to continue improving.

It’s an exciting thought for both England and Gunners fans.

Dublin seriously impressed by Arsenal star Saka

Covering the game on BBC 5 Live, Dublin said after Saka’s second goal: “It just happened to come from Trent Alexander-Arnold again. That no-look pass.

“Saka knew what he was going to do. The ball comes down from the air with snow on it. It’s an unbelievable touch.

“That is world class.”

Arsenal will be delighted that Saka committed his long-term future to the club a few weeks ago.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting prospects in world football right now.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta should reduce his minutes next season to avoid burnout.

However, when he’s playing this well, it’s hard to justify taking him out of the team.

Many Arsenal fans will agree with Dublin that Saka is capable of world-class moments.

Doing that consistently is the next step for the forward, although there weren’t many games last season where he didn’t turn up.

He’ll be hoping Arsenal can go one better next season and finally end their wait for a Premier League trophy.