Harry Kane sends message to Bukayo Saka after scoring England hat-trick

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has sent a message to Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka after scoring an England hat-trick.

The Tottenham forward took to Instagram to congratulate his international teammate.

It was a fantastic performance from England as they finally ended a long season.

They put North Macedonia to the sword with a 7-0 drubbing at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka were both in the goals, sharing five of the seven goals England scored between them.

The 21-year-old Arsenal forward scored the pick of the bunch with a sumptuous volley at the start of the second half.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

His first goal wasn’t bad either, blasting the ball past the goalkeeper at the near post before calmly scoring his hat-trick before the hour mark.

North Macedonia simply couldn’t cope with England yesterday and didn’t even have a shot on target.

It’s a shame the World Cup hasn’t come at the end of the season rather than last year’s unusual winter tournament.

Kane sends Saka message after England hat-trick

Posting on Instagram, Kane said: “Great way to finish before a good break. Congrats @bukayosaka87 on the hat-trick and @kalvinphillips on a first @england goal.”

Bukayo Saka loved the message the England captain sent him as he can now finally take some time off after a long campaign with club and country.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The mood created by Gareth Southgate in the England camp is benefitting the team on the pitch.

It’s hard to imagine Arsenal and Tottenham players coming out and praising each other the way Kane and Saka have for England in the past.

Both players have had sensational campaigns for club and country.

Kane almost single-handedly carried Tottenham last season.

He managed to score 30 goals in a team that ended up missing out on European competition.

Photo by Alex Livesey – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

As a result, he’s been linked with a move away from Spurs although it’s hard to see him leaving.

Saka was also sensational for Arsenal as they fell just short of winning the Premier League.

He’s thrived in Mikel Arteta’s system and has been compared to one of the league’s best players recently.

England fans will hope Kane and Saka continue to combine like that at next year’s European Championships.

The Three Lions have to be one of the favourites going into the tournament.