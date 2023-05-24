Darren Bent insists one Arsenal player simply can't be starting as much next season











Pundit Darren Bent has said that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka can’t start as much as he has this season next year.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent was talking about the 21-year-old after he signed a new contract.

It’s fantastic news for Arsenal to tie down one of their most important players.

Arsenal are on a roll when it comes to agreeing new deals right now.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Aaron Ramsdale have all signed contract extensions this season.

Next on the list are Martin Odegaard and William Saliba.

Given the age of Arsenal’s squad, securing the future of their young stars is just as important as any incomings this summer.

The Gunners do need reinforcements to take the pressure off some of Mikel Arteta’s best players.

Darren Bent has warned that Bukayo Saka shouldn’t start as many games next season to avoid becoming burnt out.

Since his introduction to the first team as a teenager, he’s been heavily relied upon in a variety of different positions.

Bent wants Saka to start fewer games

Asked about how many minutes Saka has played this season, Bent said: “Yeah, I think you need to manage his minutes, you don’t want to see him burn out.

“He can’t continue at this rate five or six years down the line.”

In all competitions this season, only Gabriel Magalhaes has played more minutes than Bukayo Saka.

He’s racked up more than 3,600 minutes in one campaign, which equates to more than 60 hours of football.

That doesn’t include being part of a World Cup with England and their other international fixtures.

Bent is right to be worried about Saka, but it’s unlikely that he’ll start fewer games next season.

With Champions League football on the horizon, it’s hard to see when they’ll rest the 21-year-old.

He may not play the early rounds of the domestic cup competitions, but if Arsenal are within reach of silverware then he has to play.

Arsenal’s demise at the end of the season was in part due to injuries to some of their key players.

They can’t afford that to happen to Saka but don’t have a player who can reach the same levels as the youngster should they rest him.

