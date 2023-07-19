‘Looked a threat’: Media hails new Liverpool signing’s display v Karlsruher

Liverpool got their pre-season friendly programme underway with a 4-2 win against German outfit Karlsruher.

The Reds took the lead after just three minutes at the newly reopened BBBank Wildpark, courtesy of Darwin Nunez.

Nunez broke the deadlock for Liverpool following a neat one-two with Mohamed Salah.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, the German second-division side struck back on 39 minutes through new signing Lars Stindl.

Liverpool made 11 changes in the second half, Alexis Mac Allister making his first appearance in a Reds shirt.

As the new Reds XI found their feet, Karlsruher went ahead in the 49th minute as Sebastian Jung fired home.

Liverpool went on to equalise through Cody Gakpo, who netted from close range after a smart Diogo Jota knockdown.

The Reds didn’t look back as they added two more goals before the full-time whistle.

First, Jota made it 3-2 to Liverpool with a fine individual goal, before adding a cherry on top in added time.

There were plenty of positives for Jurgen Klopp to take at the end of the friendly.

‘Inch-perfect’

No doubt he will be pleased with Mac Allister’s display, as several media outlets also lauded his efforts.

Liverpool World gave Mac Allister a 7 out of 10 for his display on the day.

“Played some neat touches on his unofficial debut,” they wrote.

“And then inch-perfect ball slipped in Jota for Liverpool’s fourth.

“Will be better when playing with the stronger members of Klopp’s side.”

Meanwhile, Sportbible gave him 6 out of 10 and wrote: “A tidy debut for one of Liverpool’s two newest signings.

“Recycled the ball well in possession and looked a threat in the final third.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool Echo didn’t provide ratings out of 10 for the Reds players on the day.

“Created a good chance for Scanlon,” they began.

“And was classy in much of what he did, not least his pass to release Jota for the fourth. Encouraging.”