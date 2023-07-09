Fabinho says Liverpool have two brilliant players in their squad now

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has heaped praise on summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Brazilian has been speaking to Liverpool’s official website about the club’s business during the current transfer window.

Liverpool snapped up Alexis Mac Allister before the window opened as they parted with £35 million for the Argentine.

Szoboszlai completed a £60 million switch from RB Leipzig last week as Jurgen Klopp goes about bolstering his midfield.

The Reds lost Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of last season as their contracts came to an end.

But Fabinho is impressed with Liverpool’s business so far.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fabinho on Mac Allister and Szoboszlai

Fabinho claims the Liverpool squad are familiar with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai after facing the duo recently.

“We lost, I think, three midfield players that were really important for us in the last maybe five, six years,” he said. “It’s good to bring some good players in that position because we will need [them].

“In the way we play, the intensity we play, we always need not just three or four but maybe six players in this position [in the squad].

“So yes, it’s good to have these two players with us now. We played against them already, so we know how good they are. It’s good to have them in the team.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool were in desperate need of some fresh faces in the middle of the park and Klopp will be delighted to bring in two top quality options.

Mac Allister starred for Brighton last season and played a key role in Argentina lifting the World Cup.

As for Szoboszlai, the 22-year-old has impressed in Germany and was highly sought-after by many top clubs.

Liverpool may be keen to bring in at least one more midfielder before the window closes, but snapping up Mac Allister and Szoboszlai is certainly an encouraging start to the summer.