Paul Merson says Liverpool summer signing was ‘very good’ v Bournemouth

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai earned praise from Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson during their Premier League meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds were slow off the mark and conceded first against the Cherries, but came from behind to run out 3-1 winners at Anfield.

Szoboszlai played a big part in Liverpool’s victory, doing well to win the Reds’ penalty and creating the third goal for Jota.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson spoke highly of the 22-year-old following a Liverpool chance late in the first half.

“Szoboszlai has been very good,” he said on Sky Sports News, via the outlet’s website.

“Lovely dummy for Trent but it’s a good save to deny him. Liverpool by far the better team now.”

Szoboszlai’s energy, athleticism, technique and attitude are all great assets for a Liverpool side that has been missing those traits in midfield.

If the £125,000-a-week ace continues on this trajectory, then the £60million Liverpool paid for him could work out a bargain much like Virgil van Dijk’s fee.

Perseverance

Liverpool were slow off the mark at Anfield as the visitors had the ball in the back of their net twice in the opening few minutes.

Though the flag ruled out their first effort, the second – by Antoine Semenyo – stood, with Liverpool a goal down after just three minutes.

Liverpool weren’t great to begin with, but soon found their feet and, by half time, were 2-1 up against the Cherries.

Luis Diaz expertly teed himself up and flicked the ball home from just outside the box in the 28th minute.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Then, Mohamed Salah saw a penalty saved in the 36th minute, but was on hand to rifle home on the rebound.

There was controversy just before the hour when Alexis Mac Allister got a red card for a high challenge on Joe Rothwell. Some felt it should’ve been a yellow at most.

However, Liverpool went on to make it three not long after, Diogo Jota firing in on the rebound after Szoboszlai tested Neto.