Danny Murphy says he’s loving what he’s heard about Szoboszlai in Liverpool training

Danny Murphy has lauded Dominik Szoboszlai after his competitive debut at the weekend, claiming that the Liverpool summer signing looks the real deal.

Murphy was speaking on FIVE after the Reds played out a hugely entertaining 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The result highlighted how important it is that Liverpool sign another holding midfielder before the transfer window shuts. But that should take little away from the quality of some of the performances on show.

Murphy lauds Szoboszlai after Liverpool debut

And one of the best came from Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian started alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo in Liverpool’s midfield three. And he just looked a class act throughout the game.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Certainly, Murphy was really impressed by what he saw from the 22-year-old on his Liverpool bow. And he suggested that he is excited to see what he could achieve with the Reds.

“I was pleased with him,” he told FIVE.

“Pluses for Liverpool, Szoboszlai looked the real deal to me. I was really pleased with him. Apparently he’s taken Milner’s crown with the fitness levels in the bleep test and all that, I’m hearing.”

A lot of the pieces appear to be in place for Liverpool to enjoy an outstanding season. Obviously, the back five is largely settled. Meanwhile, the attacking options have the potential to tear any team in the division apart.

If they can find that world-class holding midfielder before the window shuts, it could be a real game-changer.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai showed glimpses of their potential at the weekend, particularly in the first-half. If the Reds can get the balance right, they have the potential to enjoy a superb season.

And given that Szoboszlai is only 22 years of age, there is no reason why he cannot get so much better in the years to come.

It is no surprise that Murphy is excited for what the future holds for the Reds’ summer signing.