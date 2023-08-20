Danny Murphy has suggested that Liverpool fans have a new hero, after Dominik Szoboszlai produced a sensational performance in the Reds’ win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Murphy was speaking on Match of the Day after Jurgen Klopp’s side came from behind to win 3-1 at Anfield, with Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota scoring the goals for the home side.

Dominik Szoboszlai whetted the appetite with a fantastic showing against Chelsea on his Premier League debut last weekend. Murphy himself suggested that he was hugely impressed by Szoboszlai against Chelsea.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

And it seems that he was even better this weekend. He was involved in Liverpool’s second and third goals. And he was outstanding in the second-half in particular, driving the team forward with his energy.

As shown by Whoscored, he made more accurate passes than anyone else on the pitch. Meanwhile, no-one completed more dribbles than the Hungarian.

Murphy amazed by Szoboszlai in Liverpool win

And Murphy suggested that he was so impressed by the summer signing’s performance against the Cherries.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

“He was sensational today,” he told Match of the Day. “And Liverpool fans are excited. I’m excited. Anybody who follows Liverpool knows this is what they needed.

“He’s got this wonderful energy and physicality. But he’s technically good, gets the penalty there to get Liverpool in front with his bravery. He tries things. He’s a game-changer, he’s got good technique, he wants to get shots off, he wants to get in the box. And with all his physicality and all his pace, he’s elegant too. He’s a lovely footballer. He’s got good awareness, I like the fact he’s willing to run off the ball into spaces.

“Liverpool fans have got a new hero.”

All the pieces falling into place for the Reds

Murphy also noted that he will really benefit from Liverpool having a new holding midfielder behind him. Wataru Endo made his debut in the game. And fans may be hoping that the club are not yet finished in the transfer market.

Many of the ingredients appear to be there for this Liverpool side. The defence is well-established. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is yet to start in the forward line in their opening two games. There is so much quality in the final third.

Obviously, Alexis Mac Allister was sent off. But it would be a surprise if he actually missed any games as it was surely a terrible decision.

And with Szoboszlai hitting the ground running, Liverpool have another world-class piece of the jigsaw in place.

There is still work to be done. But the early signs suggest that another exciting era is just around the corner for Liverpool.