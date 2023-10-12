‘Delighted’: Peter Grant really impressed with 25-year-old Celtic defender’s passing this season

Whenever we talk about defenders, we usually speak about how well they tackle, shackle strikers and defend from corners and set-pieces.

Rarely do we speak about their passing. It’s just not an aspect of their game that is deemed as important. Well, that is what some people would like you to believe.

But for Peter Grant, it’s the one thing amongst many that has impressed him about Celtic defender, Liam Scales.

The former Celtic hero was praising Scales’ performance against Kilmarnock on Saturday and also said that he’s ‘delighted’ that his form has received some international recognition too.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I was at the game on Saturday and his distribution from the back was excellent. He done fantastic. We lost one header in the full 90 minutes.

“And I thought his distribution was excellent. I thought his defending was excellent. I thought he played really, really well against Lazio as well.

“He is really competitive. He is getting himself in really good positions defending from crosses from wide, which is important.

“So I’m delighted. And finally, he gets to play for the national team as well.”

TBR Celtic has been waxing lyrical about Liam Scales all season. His story is an incredible fairy tale about a player who looked like his Celtic career was over until misfortune amongst his teammates have him an opportunity to shine.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Scales is set to earn his first international cap against Greece tomorrow night for the Republic of Ireland. And no one can say that it is not deserved.

His stats have been outstanding. Domestically and in Europe he has been almost flawless. Brendan Rodgers is loving what he is seeing from Scales and he has been tipped as the next player to get a new contract.

It just can’t get any better for the £500k signing from Shamrock Rovers now, can it?

