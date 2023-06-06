Dejan Kulusevski's reaction after Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from professional football











Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski has reacted to Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic announcing his retirement from football.

The Spurs winger posted on Instagram after hearing the news that the 41-year-old was hanging up his boots.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had one of the most successful football careers of the modern era.

He won league titles across Europe, scoring hundreds of goals in the process.

Ibrahimovic also briefly graced the Premier League with his presence during a spell at Manchester United.

He had a mixed record against Spurs throughout his career, winning once, drawing once and losing 1-0 at the San Siro thanks to a Peter Crouch goal.

Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Dejan Kulusevski hailed Ibrahimovic after his retirement was confirmed, having played together for the national team.

The legendary striker was an inspiration to a generation of Swedish players.

In fact, Kulusevski was less than a year old when Ibrahimovic made his professional debut for Malmo, showing how long he’s been playing at the top level.

Although his final season at AC Milan was blighted by injuries, his influence off the pitch was still valued.

“Zlatan was an important figure for the team, for growth and mentality,” AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli said.

“I had the luck of coaching a great champion who made me grow and improve.”

Kulusevski reacts to Ibrahimovic retirement

The Spurs forward posted a picture of himself with Ibrahimovic playing for Sweden on Instagram.

He captioned it by saying, “It was all a dream”, alongside a crown emoji.

Dejan Kulusevski reacts to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s retirement. Cr. (username) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Before his retirement from international football, Ibrahimovic previously criticised Sweden boss Janne Andersson for starting Kulusevski on the bench.

He posted on Twitter saying, “What a joke. Further proof. Incompetent people in the wrong positions smothering Swedish football.”

It would have meant a lot to Kulusevski to have Ibrahimovic backing him up.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The Swedish national team lack that talisman now, although Kulusevski and Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak could prove to be a lethal combination.

Kuluseveski’s Tottenham future is still technically up in the air as his loan deal hasn’t been made permanent yet.

The expectation is that he’ll stay, and it would be a huge surprise if potential new boss Ange Postecoglou doesn’t see him as part of his plans next season.

Show all