Tottenham still believe £30m player is staying at the club this summer











The expectation at Tottenham Hotspur is that Dejan Kulusevski will still be at the club next season.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold, who was reviewing Tottenham’s season on his Youtube channel.

It’s been an incredibly disappointing campaign for plenty of reason at Spurs.

The hope that Antonio Conte would finally deliver some silverware for the club spectacularly backfired.

It became clear he had no interest in staying beyond his contract that would have expired at the end of the season.

Instead, he was let go after an explosive rant following a 2-2 draw against Southampton.

The damage had already been done by the Italian, with many players looking a shadow of their former selves this season.

Dejan Kulusevski is one example of a player who simply didn’t play well enough this season compared to his previous appearances.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kulusevski’s loan move from Juventus could be made permanent this summer, and Tottenham do still expect him to be at the club next season.

However, that hasn’t stopped rumours from Italy suggesting he may end up returning to his parent club.

Tottenham expect Kulusevski to stay next season

Speaking about the Swedish international’s future, Gold said: “You’ve got [Dejan] Kulusevski who hopefully is still coming to the club.

“Certainly, the expectation still seems to be within Spurs that he’s coming, but obviously if you’ve been reading the reports coming out of Italy then you might be thinking he’s going back.

“Unless Spurs are just waiting to see for the director of football and manager first just to say, ‘Do you definitely want Deki?’”

“Personally, I think they’d be mad not to, I think it would be incredibly daft decision not to.”

Tottenham will have to pay £30m to keep Kulusevski at the club next season.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Considering his age and potential, that seems like a bargain in the current market.

However, the only issue would be if whoever becomes Tottenham’s next manager doesn’t fancy Kulusevski.

If that’s the case, it’s a hefty chuck of their transfer budget wasted on a player who might not play that often.

Given Spurs have also committed a significant fee to make Pedro Porro’s move permanent, they may have to rely on sales to increase their transfer kitty.

Given Kulusevski doesn’t appear to want to return to Juventus, it would be a real surprise if he wasn’t at Tottenham next season.

Show all