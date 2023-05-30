Report: Tottenham set to sign 'incredible' £26m attacker











The latest reports have suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are going to sign Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal this transfer window.

According to the Standard, Tottenham want to take up the option they have to buy Kulusevski following his loan spell at the club now ending next month.

Spurs could have signed the winger for £26million last summer but decided to keep the loan deal active. Now, they are looking to pay the £26million this summer as the option is still available.

The report goes on to say that the club will actually pay four million less than expected. If they had qualified for the Champions League, they would have had to pay £30million.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham set to sign Kulusevski

The ‘incredible‘ Swede is a player who Spurs fans have fallen in love with since his loan started in January 2022. He came from Juventus.

Kulusevski hasn’t got as many goal-contributions as he would have liked in the division as he only managed nine.

Despite this, the player is only 23 years old and has shown many glimpses of great quality. He has the potential to succeed. Due to this, it seems very sensible for the club to sign him permanently.

There is currently a lot of doubt surrounding the club as they don’t have a manager and they finished eighth in the Premier League.

With no European football on the horizon, it may be hard to sign players of Kulusevski’s quality.

Therefore, it is a good idea to sign him permanently to make sure they have good quality on the wings.

It is a very interesting summer for Spurs. Daniel Levy needs to make sure he gets his decisions right so that the club can reach the top four again next season.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)