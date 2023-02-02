Dejan Kulusevski absolutely loved Lucas Moura returning to first-team training











Dejan Kulusevski absolutely loved seeing Tottenham Hotspur teammate Lucas Moura back in training.

Lucas Moura took to Instagram yesterday after returning to action with the rest of the Spurs squad.

It’s been a tough six months for the Brazilian forward.

A calf injury at the start of the campaign meant he barely played only played 13 minutes in their first 10 league games.

Moura had a spell of coming off the bench before the World Cup, but has yet to feature since the World Cup.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Antonio Conte spoke about Moura just a few weeks ago, and said that he’d found this season ‘difficult’.

When Moura has played, he’s been doing so while in pain, and hasn’t been able to train regularly for months.

His contract runs out at the end of the season, and right now it looks unlikely that he’ll be offered an extension.

However, Dejan Kulusevski was still very pleased to see Moura back in Tottenham training as they prepare to face Manchester City on Sunday.

Kulusevski loved Moura being back in action for Tottenham

Moura posted a picture of himself on the Spurs training ground on Instagram yesterday.

The Brazilian said: “Very good feeling to be back with the team.

“Thanks God, glory to You always! And a big thanks for all the staff involved. Let’s go!”

Kulusevski replied to Moura with a series of love hearts, and was clearly very pleased he was back.

Dejan Kulusevski loved Lucas Moura being back in Tottenham training. Cr. (lucasmoura7) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

There was a chance during the January transfer window that Moura could have left the club.

Everton were keen on Moura, but like all of their January deals, it didn’t come to fruition.

Moura had a huge number of offers from around Europe, but he decided to stay at Spurs.

Moura will act as cover for the likes of Kulusevski at Tottenham for the rest of the season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

That’s because Bryan Gil was allowed to leave the club on loan in order to get more first-team minutes.

Tottenham fans may not see much more of Moura as his contract runs down.

Given some of the incredible moments he’s given them, they’ll be hoping there’s a chance to give him a brilliant send off before his Spurs career ends.

