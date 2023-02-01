Bryan Gil sends message on Instagram to Harvey White











Bryan Gil has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harvey White, after his loan move to Derby County was confirmed.

White took to Instagram to confirm his move to the League One side for the rest of the season.

Both Tottenham youngsters have headed out the door this month in search of more regular minutes.

After months of being on the periphery of the first-team, Bryan Gil finally got his loan move.

He’s signed for former club Sevilla on loan, after Jorge Sampaoli called the 21-year-old asking him to return.

Harvey White has been further down the pecking order at Spurs than Gil, but patiently waited for game time.

He’s made just one senior appearance this season, coming on as a late substitute against Crystal Palace.

White has regularly played for the under-21s this season, but needed senior minutes.

At Derby County, he’s got the chance to help one of League One’s biggest clubs return to the Championship.

Gil react to White’s loan move away from Tottenham

White posted on Instagram after his move to The Rams had been completed, saying: “Absolutely buzzing to be joining such a massive club.

“Can’t wait to get started and play in front of you amazing fans. See you all Saturday!”

Gil replied to White and said: “Good luck my friend!”

The pair will hope to do enough to impress Antonio Conte and be involved more regularly next season.

White has plenty of players ahead of him in the pecking order at Spurs right now.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur have formed a formidable partnership in midfield.

The likes of Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr are all fighting for minutes too.

Antonio Conte has been impressed with what he’s seen from White, but time will tell if he ever makes it at Spurs.

Proving he’s more than capable to play in League One could potentially help him find his next move.

Like Gil, White will be hoping that his future lies at Tottenham.

If it doesn’t, then he needs to take advantage of the opportunity he’s now got at Pride Park.

