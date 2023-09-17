‘He’s really very good’: Brendan Rodgers says 25-year-old is like a new player for Celtic now

The return of Reo Hatate to Celtic first-team duty could not have come at a better time for Brendan Rodgers.

With the form of David Turnbull looking a bit ropey over the last few games, having Hatate up and ready for the Champions League tie against Feyenoord is a brilliant boost for the Celtic manager and the Hoops support.

The Japanese midfielder came on as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 win over Dundee and very quickly the Celtic fans witnessed the class that he brings to the table.

And so did Brendan Rodgers. The Hoops gaffer hailed the return of Hatate and from what he is saying here, it sounds like he has won back his place into the Celtic starting lineup.

Rodgers said [Daily Mail], ‘It’s brilliant as he’s like a new player.

‘He’s the type of player we don’t have in terms of that dynamism in his game. When he’s really focused and on it, he’s really very good.”

Reo Hatate will be vital for Celtic in the Champions League

If there is one player who is equal to Callum McGregor in how vital he is to Celtic, it’s Reo Hatate. The Japanese midfielder is the creative force in the Hoops midfield and it is clear that the team have missed his presence.

The fact that Celtic only scored one goal in three games prior to yesterday is proof that Hatate is the man that makes Rodgers’ team tick.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Now that he seems to have fully recovered from his injury, the 25-year-old midfielder looks set to start for the Hoops in Holland on Tuesday night.

Hatate proved last season that he can mix it with Europe’s elite and the Celtic fans will be hoping that the form he showed in the Champions League last season will replicated this week as Celtic look to make it out of the group stages.

And, hopefully, once that tie has been negotiated, Celtic get onto the business of sorting out Hatate’s contract extension.

