Declan Rice has sent a message to Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe and his England teammates ahead of tonight’s Under-21 Euros final.

Rice took to Instagram ahead of a huge game for Lee Carsley’s side.

It’s been a very successful tournament so far for the Young Lions.

They’ve won all five of their games without conceding a goal.

One player who had a lot to prove in Romania and Georgia is Emile Smith Rowe.

The 22-year-old had a frustrating season at the Emirates, failing to start a single league game.

He came off the bench on 12 occasions, providing two assists in that time.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Despite being a senior England international, Smith Rowe was called up to the under-21s as he looked to play some much-needed minutes.

Smith Rowe has featured in every game in the tournament so far, scoring twice and providing an assist in England’s 3-0 semi-final win against Israel.

Declan Rice has now sent a message to Smith Rowe and his England teammates ahead of tonight’s final.

England’s youth teams have performed really well in recent years and could add another piece of silverware to their collection in just a few hours.

Rice sends message to Smith Rowe and England teammates

Posting on his Instagram story, Rice said: “Come on boys!! Good luck,” with Smith Rowe one of the players featuring on the graphic he shared.

Rice and Smith Rowe could be about to get to know each other much better.

The 24-year-old midfielder is nearing a move to the Emirates for a record fee.

Smith Rowe has already shared what’s surprised him about Rice as he prepares to become a Gunner.

The pair could line up alongside each other next season, with Smith Rowe playing ahead of Rice in midfield.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping he can call on the 22-year-old more often after such a disrupted season last year.

Photo by Alex Caparros – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

All the signs from this summer’s tournament suggest Smith Rowe is raring to go when the Premier League restarts.

It will be interesting to see how much time he takes off before rejoining his Arsenal teammates for pre-season.

The message from Rice to Smith Rowe and his England teammates will be very well received.

They’re just 90 minutes away from winning the Under-21 Euros for the first time since 1984.