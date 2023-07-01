Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has raved about Declan Rice ahead of a potential transfer to the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners have been desperate to sign the West Ham skipper for a while now. They have been locked in talks to get a deal done, and Fabrizio Romano revealed on his YouTube channel last night that it is now really close to being completed.

Now, Smith Rowe, who knows Rice fairly well, has had his say on the midfielder while speaking to The Sun.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe raves about Declan Rice

Arsenal already have a solid squad and the addition of Declan Rice will make them considerably stronger.

The Gunners came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last term. They were the best team in the country for two-thirds of the season, but injuries ruined their campaign in April.

Arsenal are keen to mount yet another title challenge next season, and completing the deal for Rice will give them a fantastic opportunity to do just that.

Smith Rowe seems to be a huge fan of the 24-year-old West Ham star.

He said: “I can’t speak highly enough of him. I remember my first camp and I was surprised with how good he actually was.

“He was the best in training. Just his level, intensity, technically, everything he was doing. A real leader and still so young. He was really, really good.”

Photo by Alex Pantling – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

TBR View:

All the excitement at Arsenal is around Rice right now and rightly so.

The Englishman could prove to be a real game-changer for the Gunners next season, but Arsenal fans shouldn’t forget Smith Rowe just yet.

The 22-year-old is currently having a splendid campaign for England at the U21 Euros, and if he’s fully fit, he could become a huge player for the Gunners.

It will be interesting to see if Arteta can find a way to use Rice, Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz all in the same side next season.