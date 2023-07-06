Journalist shares when Declan Rice will have his Arsenal medical

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice will have his Arsenal medical tomorrow ahead of his switch to North London.

Arsenal seem to have finally got their man after difficult negotiations with West Ham.

The Gunners have agreed to a British record fee to sign the Hammers skipper, with the two clubs settling on a £105 million fee.

And after West Ham and Arsenal finally reached an agreement over the payment structure on Tuesday evening, many Gunners fans will be eagerly awaiting the announcement.

It seems the signing could be officially wrapped up over the weekend, with Jacobs claiming Rice’s medical at Arsenal is booked for tomorrow.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Rice set for Arsenal medical

Jacobs took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and shared an update on Rice’s proposed switch to Arsenal.

He claims Rice will have his medical at London Colney on Friday.

Barring any unexpected complications, Arsenal look set to land their top transfer target in Rice.

The 24-year-old has starred for West Ham over the past few seasons and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

This will be a huge statement of intent from the Gunners, especially after missing out on the title last season.

Arsenal have beaten the likes of Manchester City and Bayern Munich to his signature.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of excitement amongst the Arsenal supporters ahead of the new season after they have enjoyed an encouraging start to the transfer window.

It will be intriguing to see how Arsenal operate from here on out after spending big money on Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.