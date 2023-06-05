Declan Rice says one West Ham player is 'mind-boggling' good in training











Declan Rice has been singing the praises of West Ham United teammate Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham’s captain was speaking to The Athletic about the Brazilian international.

Expectations were high when West Ham spent a club-record £51m on Lucas Paqueta last summer.

He arrived from Lyon with a big reputation having impressed in Ligue 1.

However, Paqueta didn’t hit the ground running and after a summer of heavy investment, West Ham struggled.

They were looking to kick on from a season where they once again qualified for Europe after a brilliant Europa League campaign.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go to plan and David Moyes was under pressure throughout the season and could still lose his job this summer.

All of their attention will be on Wednesday’s Europa Conference League Final now.

Declan Rice and Paqueta will be key to West Ham winning the trophy and the Englishman has been raving about his teammate.

As the season has gone on he’s proved his class at the London Stadium.

He was ‘unplayable’ against Leeds in their final home game and could have a huge impact on Wednesday’s final.

Rice raves about West Ham teammate Paqueta

Asked about the 25-year-old midfielder, Rice said: “He’s incredible, honestly, absolutely incredible.

“It’s obviously taken him a while to settle into the Premier League and into the training ground, (plus) moving his family over.

“But I think now you’re seeing the real Lucas. Some of the stuff he does, even in training, it’s just mind-boggling how good he is.

“It’s just the confidence he’s got and the time he creates for himself on the ball.

“The confidence he has in his ability to beat players and do mad skills.

“If we (his team-mates) tried that, we’d have no chance. You’re starting to see the best of him now, so long may it continue.”

Rice may not be able to call Paqueta his teammate for long given the rumours surrounding his West Ham exit.

The England international will hope he can end his time at the club on a huge by lifting a European trophy.

It would also guarantee qualification for the Europa League, which may help with their recruitment in the summer.

West Ham fans will at least hope they’ve got many seasons ahead of them watching Paqueta in action.

