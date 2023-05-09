Report: West Ham want manager Klopp and Guardiola have both raved about











The latest reports have suggested that West Ham managerial target Marco Silva has a release clause which could be triggered. It is only £6million.

The Daily Mail reports that Silva is in talks with Fulham as his contract is due to expire at the end of next season. Despite hope of a new contract being signed, other clubs have noticed his good work at the club and are tempted to trigger the release clause.

Silva is on the list of candidates that West Ham are eyeing up to replace David Moyes. The report goes on to suggest that Crystal Palace, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, Leicester and Southampton have all identified Silva as a possible managerial candidate.

Fulham fans will be happy to hear that Silva is happy at the club, but he could be tempted away if he feels a good deal comes in for him.

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

West Ham target Marco Silva has release clause

If the owners of West Ham are serious about signing Marco Silva, they will be delighted to hear about this £6million release clause.

David Moyes has had a very inconsistent season with the Hammers this season. They have only just managed to get 37 points over the last weekend. The club not battling in the top half seems to be a big issue for the fans and hierarchy.

Despite this, the club could win a European Cup this season – the Europa Conference League. This would be a fantastic achievement for Moyes and the club.

His fate perhaps lies on if the club can go all the way in this competition. They are currently in the semi-finals so they have a really good chance.

Silva has been a fantastic coach for Fulham this season. They could finish in the top half despite this only getting promoted last season.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have lauded him in recent weeks. The former said Silva’s work has been “unbelievable” and the latter said the Cottagers have had an “outstanding” season.

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)