Jamie Redknapp says 25-year-old West Ham man was 'unplayable' today











Jamie Redknapp has waxed lyrical about West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta’s second-half display against Leeds United today.

West Ham picked up a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Leeds after a slow start to the game. David Moyes’ men weren’t at the races until Leeds took the lead through Rodrigo inside the opening 20 minutes.

But the Hammers soon stepped it up after conceding, with Declan Rice grabbing the equaliser just after the half-hour mark.

West Ham turned on the style in the second-half as Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini wrapped up the win.

Yet, it was Lucas Paqueta’s second-half display which particularly impressed Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Redknapp says Paqueta was ‘unplayable’

Redknapp claimed that Leeds were unable to deal with Paqueta’s influence on the game from the middle of the park.

“I feel today individually Paqueta in the second-half was unbelievable,” Redknapp said. “Unplayable.”

Paqueta seems to be finally settling in at West Ham after making the switch from Lyon last summer.

The 25-year-old has been used in a slightly deeper role for the Hammers, but he’s been exceptional recently.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

He completely ran the show at the London Stadium today and it certainly benefited West Ham to have that kind of composure in the middle of the park.

Of course, West Ham will now be fully focused on the Europa Conference League final after beating AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. But it’s a good sign for the Hammers that their best players seem to be finding their top form at just the right time.

