David Seaman thinks £39m Tottenham man is impossible for defenders to read

David Seaman has been very impressed with Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro after his performance against Liverpool.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, Seaman was reflecting on an impressive showing from the Spaniard on Saturday.

Tottenham were throwing everything at Liverpool in the final minutes of Saturday’s match after Liverpool went down to nine men.

It meant Jurgen Klopp’s side abandoned any attempt to try and score a winner and sat every player behind the ball.

They defended compactly, stopping Spurs from playing any passes through the middle of the pitch.

James Maddison was off the pitch at this point meaning Tottenham had lost their best player for unlocking their stubborn defence.

However, up stepped Pedro Porro with a devious low cross from the right wing in the final minute.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Joel Matip had dealt with everything so well that day, but couldn’t help but leather the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Seaman has admitted that Porro was fantastic for Tottenham, particularly in attacking areas.

The £39m man has been working so hard to improve behind the scenes and it’s paying off already.

Seaman impressed with Tottenham defender Porro

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Seaman said: “Yes he definitely has got that. He will track back and help his defence out, but when he’s going forward, you don’t know what he’s going to do.

“I think that’s his surprise element if you want to call it that, but that’s what’s giving him all that extra confidence.

“Defenders don’t know what he’s going to do, they don’t know whether he’s going to cut inside or whether he’s going to go down the outside.

“He’s a real threat.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Porro was signed by Tottenham as an attacking wing-back and as Seaman says, defenders don’t know how to deal with him.

He’s the perfect foil for Dejan Kulusevski who prefers to cut inside while Porro can stick to the wing.

His attitude has been exemplary under Postecoglou and he appears to have seen off competition from Emerson Royal this season.

Although much has been made of his match-winning cross, he was also brilliant when Spurs were defending.

One particular moment in the second half from Porro saw Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg applauding on the touchline as he thwarted a Mohamed Salah run.