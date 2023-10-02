Tottenham staff have been left shocked by 24-year-old player’s attitude this season

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has left some of Ange Postecoglou’s staff shocked by his relentless attitude in training this season.

That’s according to a report from football.london which details just how hard Porro has been working under the new team.

The report says that not many around the club expected Porro to be a starter in the same team as Destiny Udogie this season.

Emerson Royal was considered better balance alongside Udogie given the 20-year-old’s attacking play.

However, Postecoglou was determined to start Porro in his Spurs side and it would seem the Spaniard responded well.

Tottenham staff were shocked at just how determined Porro was to put in the extra work to improve his defending.

Along with Yves Bissouma, who has also been complimented for his attitude under Ange, Porro has been the most improved player in this Spurs side.

And Postecoglou has clearly inspired several disillusioned players to find their best form again.

Spurs fans may even suggest that Cristian Romero could fall into this category, a defender with a renewed focus this season.

Porro has worked as hard as anyone with Postecoglou’s Tottenham staff

Guglielmo Vicario is another player pointed out to have made big progress with Tottenham coaches this season.

Rob Burch was heard clapping Vicario in an interview after the Liverpool win, and that’s likely because he’s so proud of all the progress he’s made.

The 26-year-old had a very tough task following Hugo Lloris at Tottenham, even if the France legend had slightly lost his way.

But Vicario has silenced any doubts with the steady improvements in his performances.

And much like Porro, Vicario has clearly approached this season with every willingness to learn from Postecoglou and his Tottenham staff.

There’s clearly a very positive foundation being put in place at Spurs, and the challenge will now be maintaining these levels over a long period.