Ange Postecoglou has asked Tottenham coach to specifically work with £39m player

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro is now working with coach Matty Wells on his own to continue improving his game.

Journalist Alasdair Gold shared more details on the Spanish player’s rapid improvement in recent months while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Pedro Porro was phenomenal on Saturday, earning applause from his teammates on the touchline during the game.

He looked like a threat going forwards and delivered the cross that Joel Matip turned into his own net in the dying seconds.

Porro would have known that his place in the Spurs side was under threat when Ange Postecoglou arrived.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Australian plays with traditional full-backs, while he has spent all of his career playing as an attacking wing-back.

There would have been concerns about whether he could adapt to the new role, particularly after some shaky performances in pre-season.

However, Tottenham coach Matty Wells has been working with Porro to help him get up to speed as quickly as possible on his altered position.

Judging by his performance at the weekend, the work put in on the training ground has already made a huge difference.

Tottenham coach Wells working with Porro

Speaking about the £39m man’s progression this season, Gold said: “He’s worked on his defensive aspects of his game so much over the last two months or so.

“And when you add that to his speed, skill, his delivery, he’s got a brilliant passing range.

“I’d actually say he’s one of the best passers at Spurs.

“And I think what’s really impressive is [Ange] Postecoglou revealed afterwards is Matty Wells the coach who obviously came into help Ryan Mason and has stuck around with Postecoglou because he’s got a very similar kind of mindset to Postecoglou.

“Matty Wells has been working with his defence and [Pedro] Porro in particular.”

Postecoglou mentioned this after the match as well and said: “You could see today.

“That’s the area he’s working really hard at, particularly Matt Wells and the whole back four, all the defenders have been working really hard with Matty Wells just on their defensive principles and I think you’re seeing the fruits of their labour.”

Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Wells has been at Tottenham for a while and looks to be getting the best out of Pedro Porro right now.

He initially coached the youth teams at the club before joining Scott Parker’s backroom staff at Fulham, Bournemouth and Club Brugge.

Postecoglou has figured out each of his coach’s roles quickly and the likes of Porro are reaping the benefits.

He’s admitted he’s working hard on the training ground to reach the levels of some of his teammates and right now he doesn’t look far away.