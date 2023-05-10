David Seaman thinks 24-year-old could be brilliant if he was put into Arsenal's team











Arsenal legend David Seaman now believes that Declan Rice would fit brilliantly into Mikel Arteta’s side.

Speaking on his podcast, Seaman was previewing Arsenal’s potential transfer business going into the summer.

It’s been a long time since Arsenal fans were as excited as they are now about the club’s prospects.

To still be in with a shout of winning the Premier League with just three games to go is a brilliant achievement.

Although they may end the campaign without a trophy, the improvement under Mikel Arteta is exceptional.

He’s got the very best out of some players who had initially been written off at The Emirates.

They’ve been very astute in the transfer window too, with the signings of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard widely praised.

The man who has been linked with Arsenal the most going into the summer is Declan Rice, and Seaman is confident in the 24-year-old’s ability.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 7: Declan Rice of West Ham celebrates the win during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on May 7, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

The England international has been West Ham’s talisman for several seasons but needs to move on soon.

Arsenal can offer him the Champions League football he desires, and there’s a ready-made position for him in the side if he does join.

Seaman backs Rice to succeed in Arsenal

Asked about the central midfielder’s suitability to Arsenal, Seaman said: “When he plays in a good team, he plays really well.

“England, when West Ham are doing well, he starts for them as well.

“You put players around him who are in form, or better players, then you see the best of Declan Rice. Hopefully that may happen at Arsenal.”

Declan Rice would likely be competing with Granit Xhaka for a place in the Arsenal team.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

His route into the team may be aided by the Swiss international potentially leaving before next season.

Rice could also play in a deeper role and compete with Thomas Partey and Jorginho for minutes.

The 24-year-old has certainly proved he’s good enough to step straight into a top Premier League side.

Mikel Arteta’s project at The Emirates should appeal to him, and he’ll quickly become a leader in a young dressing room.

Seaman and plenty of other Arsenal fans would love to see Rice playing in red in North London.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can get a deal over the line with other teams already sniffing around.

