'He's had a great season': David Seaman cannot believe who may reportedly now leave Arsenal this summer











David Seaman was surprised to learn that Arsenal could let Granit Xhaka leave the club this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen desperate to sign the midfielder.

The Arsenal legend was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast when the rumours concerning the Switzerland international were put to him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Granit Xhaka has surely had the best season of his Arsenal career this term. Nevertheless, it would appear that he could leave the club at the end of the season.

Seaman surprised Xhaka could leave Arsenal

Reports from the Daily Mirror claimed that Bayer Leverkusen are desperate to sign Xhaka, with Xabi Alonso a very good friend of Mikel Arteta’s. Interestingly, the report added that Arteta is happy for the 30-year-old to make the final decision on his future ahead of next season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal fans probably could not wait for Xhaka to leave for much of his spell. But he has experienced one of the most dramatic turnarounds in Premier League history.

And with that, David Seaman clearly cannot believe that he may be on the move in the coming months.

“Really? I would be surprised if that happened. The only way that that happens is if they have someone like Rice already lined up,” he told Seaman Says.

“I don’t want us to be letting players who have played most games this season go. Even Xhaka, he’s had a great season. I don’t want to see experienced players like that leaving the club, we still need him for a few more seasons, because not only if he doesn’t start he can be strength in depth.”

May be the right time for midfielder to leave Gunners

Arsenal are surely going to strengthen in the middle of the park this summer. They do not have a huge amount of depth in that area of the pitch right now. And they are heading back to the Champions League next year.

So Xhaka may be wary of staying and falling down the pecking order.

In some ways, this summer may be a decent time to move on. He will depart a fan favourite after such a turbulent spell. And his challenge to deny Joe Willock at the weekend will be fitting as one of his last notable actions in an Arsenal shirt.

By the time the summer ends, it may prove to be best for all parties if Xhaka has moved on.