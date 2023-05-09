Report: PL boss desperate to beat Arsenal to sign 24-year-old after being left in awe by his weekend display
Manchester United want to rival Arsenal for the signature of Declan Rice this summer, with Erik ten Hag left in awe after his performance against his side at the weekend.
That is according to a report from The Sun, which suggests that Manchester United now feel that Declan Rice is a player they can build a team around.
Of course, no side has been more heavily linked with the 24-year-old than the Gunners. Reports from The Times in January claimed that Arsenal have made the £80 million-rated Rice their top target for the summer.
Ten Hag left in awe after Declan Rice display
The Sun notes that Mikel Arteta’s men remain determined to sign the West Ham captain. And his display in the Hammers’ crucial win over Manchester United would have only strengthened their belief that he could be a game-changing addition for Arsenal.
However, it appears that that performance may not actually help Arsenal’s hopes of landing the England international.
According to The Sun, Manchester United really want to sign Rice, with his display at the weekend leaving Erik ten Hag in awe.
Arsenal still surely favourites
Obviously, Manchester United probably have some work to do to sign Rice.
They remain a work in progress under ten Hag. And there are not quite any guarantees that they will be able to offer him Champions League football next year.
Arsenal can make those guarantees. And they can offer Rice the chance to stay in London – if that matters to the midfielder.
Certainly, Arsenal’s ascent back into the Premier League title picture has come at the perfect time for their push to convince Declan Rice to make the switch to the Emirates.
